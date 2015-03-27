FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Marsh appoints Simon Thompson head of chemicals and life sciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh appointed Simon Thompson leader of its chemicals and life sciences practice for the UK and Ireland.

Thompson joins Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co , from Aon Plc, where he was international director within the company’s global client unit, Marsh said.

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible for delivering Marsh’s risk advisory and insurance services to its clients, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

