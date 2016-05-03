MOVES-David Fuhrman joins Marsh to lead Western U.S

May 3 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said David Fuhrman is joining the firm to lead its operations in the western region of the United States, effective immediately.

Previously, Fuhrman was Willis Tower Watson’s national partner for the California region.

Fuhrman will be based in Los Angeles and report to Rob Bentley, president of Marsh’s U.S. and Canada division.

Marsh also said John Fuhrman is joining the firm effective immediately to lead its Pacific South Partnership.

He was most recently a managing director with responsibility for Willis’ Orange County, California operations. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)