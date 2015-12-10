FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Phil Barton CEO of Jelf Group
#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Phil Barton CEO of Jelf Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance consultancy provider it bought this year.

Jelf Group’s current chief executive, Alex Alway, will join as a non-executive director on Marsh’s board, the company said on Thursday.

Marsh & Mclennan said it would buy Jelf for 204 million pounds ($308.33 million) in September.

Barton, who has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance and financial services sector, has been CEO of Jelf’s insurance business since 2010.

Rob Worrell, managing director of trading at Jelf Insurance, will lead Jelf’s general insurance business, Marsh said.

The company also said Glenn Thomas, CEO of Jelf Employee Benefits, will lead medium-sized enterprise-focused unit of the combined employee benefit businesses of Jelf and Mercer Marsh. ($1 = 0.66 pounds) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
