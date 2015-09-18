MOVES-Insurance, risk firm Marsh names Fuhrman cyber security MD

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Marsh, an insurance broking and risk management firm, named Thomas Fuhrman as managing director for cyber security consulting at its Marsh Risk Consulting (MRC) business.

Marsh, which is also a unit of insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos, said Fuhrman joins from specialized cyber security consultancy firm Delta Risk.

Fuhrman, who will be based in Washington DC, holds a patent for an automatic digital information acquisition system. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)