FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Insurance, risk firm Marsh names Fuhrman cyber security MD
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Insurance, risk firm Marsh names Fuhrman cyber security MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Marsh, an insurance broking and risk management firm, named Thomas Fuhrman as managing director for cyber security consulting at its Marsh Risk Consulting (MRC) business.

Marsh, which is also a unit of insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos, said Fuhrman joins from specialized cyber security consultancy firm Delta Risk.

Fuhrman, who will be based in Washington DC, holds a patent for an automatic digital information acquisition system. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.