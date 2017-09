Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marsh, an insurance broker unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Tom Davies as global chief executive of Bowring Marsh, its international wholesale placement broker.

Davies, who will be based in London, previously led Bowring Marsh’s hub in UK and Ireland, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)