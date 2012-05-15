FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wet April hurts Marshalls landscaping sales
May 15, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wet April hurts Marshalls landscaping sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Revenue for 4 months ended April 30 falls 3 pct

* Says excessive rain in April reduced sales by 5 mln stg

* Cautious about short term outlook

May 15 (Reuters) - Landscaping materials company Marshalls Plc’s sales for the four months ended April 30 fell 3 percent as a result of excessive rain in April and the company said it was cautious about the short term outlook.

The maker of stone and concrete products for landscape gardening, driveways and hard standings, said after a satisfactory first quarter, sales did not show their usual post Easter uplift.

“Working conditions in April were disappointing, hampering sales and obscuring underlying market trends,” the company said in a statement.

The Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK-based company said 138 mm of rainfall in April against 14 mm in the month last year, weighed on the company’s sales and reduced them by 5 million pounds in the month compared with a year ago.

Marshalls, which generates 97 percent of sales within the UK, said the Construction Products Association forecast a small reduction in UK market volumes in 2012 which has made the company cautious about the short term outlook.

Revenue from the public sector and commercial-end markets, which represent approximately 64 percent of Marshalls’ revenue, was flat at last year’s levels.

Sales to the domestic end market were particularly hit by the bad weather and were lower by 8 per cent compared with the prior year, the company said in a statement.

The company, however, said a survey of domestic installers at the end of April revealed a higher backlog of demand with order books of 7.5 weeks compared with 7.1 weeks last year.

monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

