LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Marshalls PLC : * Auto alert - Marshalls PLC interim dividend 1.75 pence per share * H1 operating profit excluding items 9.5 million STG versus 13.7 million STG

last year * H1 revenue £167.5M * H1 profit before tax £7.6M * Instigated a programme of cost reduction and cash realisation measures * To close the group’s south yorkshire plant