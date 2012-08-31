Wet weather hurts sales in Marshalls, profit falls

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Landscapping materials company Marshalls Plc said its first-half profit fell 37.7 percent, hurt by lower sales amid wet weather conditions.

Britain experienced record rainfall in April and June following snowfall and freezing temperatures in February.

Revenue at Marshalls, which makes stone and concrete products for landscape gardening, driveways and hard standings, dropped about 5 percent to 167.5 million pounds.

Sales fell 2 percent at its the Public Sector and Commercial market, which contributes about 62 per cent of overall sales.

Wet weather hampered sales of about 10 million pounds in the second quarter.

Marshalls said pretax profit from continuing operations before operational restructuring costs and asset impairments dropped to 7.6 million pounds ($12 million) from 12.2 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which carried out paving work at the Olympic Village for the 2012 London Games, said it would shut down its South Yorkshire plant, which represents 4 percent of its core landscaping activity, to cut costs.

Marshalls incurred a 18.5 million pound charge in the six months ended June 30 related to operational restructuring and asset impairments costs.

It expects a further one-off cash charge of 2.5 million pounds in the second half of the year.

The company said in July that it would shut down a site that makes natural stone walling in Derbyshire and reduce its workforce.

Marshalls shares, which fell about 18 percent in the last one year, were down more than 7 percent at 75 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0703 GMT.