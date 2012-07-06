UPDATE 1-Marshalls rev falls on wet weather, to restructure ops

* H1 rev 167 mln stg vs 177 mln stg last yr

* To record 7 mln stg one-time charge related to restructuring

* To post separate 12 mln stg charge related to asset impairments, asset write downs

July 6 (Reuters) - Marshalls Plc’s said its first-half revenue fell 5 percent, hurt by the excessive rain Britain faced in the second quarter, and the landscaping materials company said it planned to restructure its operations and cut costs.

Revenue was 167 million pounds ($260.15 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from 177 million pounds a year earlier. The weather lowered second-quarter sales by about 10 million pounds.

Britain faced extreme weather over the past few months with record rainfall in April and June.

Sales to the domestic end market, for which the quarter was an important trading period, declined 14 percent, Marshalls said.

The company, which makes stone and concrete products for landscape gardening, driveways and hard standings, said it planned to cut expenses and inventories to preserve cash and reduce the impact of lower sales, which would result in a one-off cash charge of 7 million pounds.

Marshalls also said it would record a separate 12 million pounds charge related to asset impairments and asset write downs.

The company will report its half-year result on August 31.