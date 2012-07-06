FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Marshalls rev falls on wet weather, to restructure ops
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 6, 2012 / 6:42 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Marshalls rev falls on wet weather, to restructure ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 rev 167 mln stg vs 177 mln stg last yr

* To record 7 mln stg one-time charge related to restructuring

* To post separate 12 mln stg charge related to asset impairments, asset write downs

July 6 (Reuters) - Marshalls Plc’s said its first-half revenue fell 5 percent, hurt by the excessive rain Britain faced in the second quarter, and the landscaping materials company said it planned to restructure its operations and cut costs.

Revenue was 167 million pounds ($260.15 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from 177 million pounds a year earlier. The weather lowered second-quarter sales by about 10 million pounds.

Britain faced extreme weather over the past few months with record rainfall in April and June.

Sales to the domestic end market, for which the quarter was an important trading period, declined 14 percent, Marshalls said.

The company, which makes stone and concrete products for landscape gardening, driveways and hard standings, said it planned to cut expenses and inventories to preserve cash and reduce the impact of lower sales, which would result in a one-off cash charge of 7 million pounds.

Marshalls also said it would record a separate 12 million pounds charge related to asset impairments and asset write downs.

The company will report its half-year result on August 31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.