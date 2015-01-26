Former Marsh executives' lawsuit over severance dismissed after bid-rigging probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawsuit by two former Marsh & McLennan Cos managing directors seeking severance pay and stock awards after they were exonerated in a bid-rigging probe was dismissed by a judge on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken said William Gilman and Edward McNenney did not show that their employment contracts entitled them to the awards, even accepting their claim that Marsh fired them in 2004 “to appease” then-New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, who was investigating the company.

The insurance company reached an $850 million civil settlement in the probe.

Oetken also said a jury could conclude that Marsh acted reasonably in asking that Gilman and McNenney be interviewed in connection with Spitzer’s probe. Marsh had contended that their refusal could justify their being terminated for cause.

“There is, indeed, a limit to what corporations can ask employees to do in the context of government investigations,” wrote Oetken, who sits in Manhattan. “But this case is far from that limit.”

Jeffrey Liddle, a lawyer for Gilman and McNenney, declined immediate comment. Marsh did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gilman and McNenney had worked at New York-based Marsh for a respective 28 years and 14 years.

They claimed that Marsh, whose chief executive Michael Cherkasky was once Spitzer’s boss in the Manhattan district attorney’s office, subjected them to criminal prosecution in exchange for not being prosecuted itself.

A New York state judge in February 2008 found Gilman and McNenney guilty of one felony antitrust charge after a non-jury trial.

But in July 2010, the judge threw out the convictions, citing new statements by witnesses and the suppression of “invaluable” documents by prosecutors.

Spitzer in October 2004 accused Marsh of rigging bids for insurance contracts and steering clients to favored insurers in exchange for kickbacks. Marsh agreed to the $850 million civil settlement three months later.

The case is Gilman et al v. Marsh & McLennan Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-08158.