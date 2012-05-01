UPDATE 2-Marsh & McLennan 1st-qtr beats on revenue boost

* Q1 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.61

May 1 (Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Co Inc, the world’s second-largest insurance broker, beat profit estimates for the fourth successive quarter as its core insurance business benefitted from improved pricing trends.

Brokers like Marsh & McLennan have benefited as insurers could increase their rates after incurring higher catastrophe losses last year.

Revenue at Marsh, the company’s main insurance business, grew 8 percent to $1.4 billion, while revenue from consulting was up 4 percent at $1.3 billion.

The company provides management consulting, human resource consulting and outsourcing and risk and reinsurance intermediary services.

January-March net income rose to $347 million, or 64 cents per share, from $325 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Analysts had expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 6 percent to $3.05 billion, edging past analyst estimates of $3.04 billion.

The company took a minority stake in Bermuda-based insurance asset manager Juniperus Capital, which specializes in catastrophe bonds and other capital markets insurance products, last week.

Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.