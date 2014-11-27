FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marston's FY underlying profit drops to 83 mln stg
#Beverages - Brewers
November 27, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Marston's FY underlying profit drops to 83 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc :

* FY underlying pretax profit 83 million stg versus 86.1 million stg year ago

* Final dividend up 4.9 percent to 4.3 pence per share

* Total dividend 6.7 penceper share

* Destination and premium like-for-like sales up 2.1 pct. Margins ahead of last year.

* Remain on track to dispose of residual 200 pubs targeted for sale from our taverns estate over next 12 months- chief executive,

* Like-For-Like sales growth in destination and premium pubs of 2.1 pct for 7 weeks to Nov 22, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)

