BRIEF-UK pub firm Marston's sees FY profit in line

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc

* Expect to report underlying operating profit broadly in line with expectations

* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 3.1% ahead of previous year

* Operating margin is ahead of previous year and we completed 27 new pub-restaurants in financial year

* At least 25 sites planned for completion in 2015 financial year

* Taverns, like-for-like sales were 2.1% ahead of previous year

* Eased, like-for-like profits are estimated to be up 3% against comparative year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)