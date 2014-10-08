FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK pub firm Marston's sees FY profit in line
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 8, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK pub firm Marston's sees FY profit in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc

* Expect to report underlying operating profit broadly in line with expectations

* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 3.1% ahead of previous year

* Operating margin is ahead of previous year and we completed 27 new pub-restaurants in financial year

* At least 25 sites planned for completion in 2015 financial year

* Taverns, like-for-like sales were 2.1% ahead of previous year

* Eased, like-for-like profits are estimated to be up 3% against comparative year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.