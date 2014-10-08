BRIEF-UK pub firm Marston's sees FY profit in line

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc
* Expect to report underlying operating profit broadly in line with expectations
* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 3.1% ahead of previous year
* Operating margin is ahead of previous year and we completed 27 new pub-restaurants in financial year
* At least 25 sites planned for completion in 2015 financial year
* Taverns, like-for-like sales were 2.1% ahead of previous year
* Eased, like-for-like profits are estimated to be up 3% against comparative year