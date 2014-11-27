Marston's full-year profit drops 3.6 pct

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British pub owner and brewer Marston’s Plc reported a 3.6 percent drop in full-year underlying pretax profit, citing the disposal of pubs and a shorter trading period.

Marston‘s, owner of Pitcher & Piano pubs, said its underlying pretax profit fell to 83 million pounds ($131 million) in the 52-weeks ended Oct. 4 from 86.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 787.6 million pounds.