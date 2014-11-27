UPDATE 1-Marston's to sell another 200 pubs as it focuses more on food

(Adds CEO comments, details; updates share movement)

By Aastha Agnihotri

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British pub owner and brewer Marston’s Plc said it expected to dispose of another 200 pubs over the next 12 months as it focuses on establishments that feature food as a way to attract more women, families and older customers.

Marston‘s, which had 1,689 pubs as of Oct. 4, has been focusing on its “F-Plan” target customers - foodies, families, females and 40/50-somethings - as an increasing number of thrifty Britons eat out at pubs instead of restaurants.

Other pub groups have also been focusing more on food.

Marston’s Chief Executive Ralph Findlay said on Thursday the sales would allow Marston’s to finance the accelerated rollout of pub-restaurants.

“Our investment plans remain to build at least 25 new pub-restaurants each year,” he told Reuters.

Marston‘s, owner of Pitcher & Piano pubs, sold 388 smaller drink-focused pubs in the year to October as well as converting 535 to franchises.

The company said that like-for-like sales at its food-focused and premium pubs rose 2.1 percent in the seven weeks to Nov. 22 compared with a year earlier.

These pubs account for almost half of group profit.

Rival pubs group Mitchells & Butlers, which generates about three quarters of its turnover from food sales, said on Tuesday that its like-for-like food volumes rose 0.9 percent in the year ended Sept. 27 while drinks volumes declined 1.1 percent. The company did not provide a revenue breakdown.

Marston’s said on Thursday its underlying pretax profit fell 3.6 percent to 83 million pounds ($131 million) in the 52-weeks ended Oct. 4 compared with a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 787.6 million pounds.

The company raised its final dividend to 4.3 pence per share from 4.1 pence.

Marston’s shares were up 1.7 percent at 146.6 pence at 1007 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

$1 = 0.6331 pounds) (Editing by Ted Kerr)