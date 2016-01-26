FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK pub operator Marston's posts record Christmas sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK pub operator Marston's posts record Christmas sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Marston‘s, known for its Pitcher & Piano bars and Pedigree ales, said comparable sales rose 3 percent at its own managed pub restaurants, as it posted record sales over the key Christmas fortnight for the fourth consecutive year.

Like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent at the food-led outlets, the focus of Marston’s growth plans, in the 16 weeks to Jan. 23.

Comparable sales at its more drink-led managed pubs and franchised pubs also grew by 2.7 percent, with pub retail sales of over 3 million pounds on Christmas Day for the first time. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

