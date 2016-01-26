FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK pub operator Marston's posts record Christmas sales
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK pub operator Marston's posts record Christmas sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)

By Aastha Agnihotri

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Marston‘s, known for its Pitcher & Piano bars and Pedigree ales, said comparable sales rose 3 percent at its own managed pub restaurants, as it posted record sales over the key Christmas fortnight for the fourth consecutive year.

Marston’s shares rose as much as 5.1 percent, making them one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.

Like-for-like sales rose 2.5 percent at the food-led outlets, the focus of Marston’s growth plans, in the 16 weeks to Jan. 23.

Marston‘s, which has an estate of around 1,600 pubs and also brews ales such as Hobgoblin, said it was on track to open at least 20 new pub-restaurants and five lodges in the current financial year.

“Strong trading statement indicating that they had a good start to the year,” analyst Jeffrey Harwood of Stifel Nicolaus told Reuters.

Comparable sales at its more drink-led managed pubs and franchised pubs also grew by 2.7 percent, with pub retail sales rising above 3 million pounds on Christmas Day for the first time.

The performance was better than the Restaurant Group , which was more cautious than previously on its 2016 outlook, and JD Wetherspoon, which warned on its profit last week.

Marston’s is selling off drink-led pubs in favour of building more family, food-focused ones and has an ‘F-Plan’ - food, families, females and forty/fifty somethings - to capture changing trends of the eating-out market.

Shares of the company were up 5.1 percent at 158.4 pence by 0818 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.