UPDATE 1-Marston's grows as families get taste for pub meals
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marston's grows as families get taste for pub meals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - British pub and brewing group Marston’s Plc reported a rise in profits it attributed to its strategy of increasing food sales and targeting family consumers searching for value in a struggling economy.

Marston’s underlying profit before tax rose nearly 15 percent to 33.5 million pounds ($53 million) in the half-year ending March 31, it said on Thursday.

The company credited its “F-Plan” - a strategy focusing on food, families, females, and forty/fifty somethings - for spurring its growth this year, including an 11 percent increase in the number of main meals served and an 8 percent increase in children’s meals.

“Importantly, the majority of the growth in food sales has been achieved through higher sales volume rather than through price increases,” the company said.

On current trading, the company said like-for-like sales in the 32 weeks to May 12 were up 2.4 percent in the company’s managed house division. Managed pubs are run directly by the company and have greater pricing freedom.

It estimated that profit at its tenanted and franchised businesses rose around 3 percent in the same period.

Revenue was 342 million pounds, up from 318 million pounds in 2011.

The company, which employs 12,000 people and operates around 2,150 pubs across England and Wales, raised its interim dividend to 2.2 pence per share, up 5 percent from last year.

Shares in Marston’s have risen about 4 percent since the start of the year, compared to an approximately 12 percent rise in the FTSE Mid 250 Index.

