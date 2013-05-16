Marston's eyes improvement after weather-hit first half

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - British pub and brewing firm Marston‘s, home to the Pitcher & Piano bars, said recent sales had improved as it posted an expected fall in profit following a weather-hit first half of the year.

The firm, which has 2,100 pubs in Britain, said underlying pretax profit for the 26 weeks to March 30 fell 18 percent to 27.6 million pounds ($42 million), after seeing trade buffeted by snow and cold weather in January and March that hit much of the industry.

Higher interest charges in the period also trimmed profit.

Marston‘s, which is growing its managed estate of value-led, food focused pubs aimed at more cost-concious families, said managed like-for-like sales were flat in the first half but were up 6 percent in the six weeks to May 11 led by food sales.

First half group revenue rose 5 percent to 358.1 million pounds, largely driven by managed pubs and its brewing arm.

The firm, which expects cost savings and the impact of newer pubs to help it meet full-year expectations, added that like-for-like profits at its taverns and leased pubs were also up since the end of the first half, with trading at its brewing division in line.

Marston’s also said on Thursday that Roger Devlin would become Chairman of the group from Sept. 1 when David Thompson steps down.

Last month rival pub firm Greene King said it would meet profit expectations for the year to April 28 despite bad weather leading to a second-half slowdown in sales.

Shares in Marston’s closed at 152.4 pence on Wednesday, up 60 percent on a year ago and valuing the business at 870 million pounds. The firm also raised its interim dividend by 4.5 percent to 2.3 pence per share.