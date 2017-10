LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Marston’s : * H1 underlying pretax profit 27.6 million STG (2012: 33.5 million STG) * Group revenue 358.1 million STG (2012: 342.1 million STG) * Interim dividend up 4.5 percent to 2.3P per share * Trading in H2 has started well, confident of achieving our FY targets * Managed lfl sales up 6 percent in 6 weeks to May 11 * Roger Devlin to become chairman from 1st September 2013