Pub operator Marston's gets off to positive start

* Like-for-like sales from managed pubs up 2 pct for 8 weeks to Nov 24

* Full-year loss before tax and exceptional items at 135.5 mln stg

* Full-year revenue up 5.5 pct at 720 mln stg

* Final dividend 3.9 pence vs 3.7 pence last year

By Karen Rebelo

Nov 29 (Reuters) - British pub and brewing company Marston’s Plc reported a loss for the year, largely due to exceptional charges, but said comparable sales during the first eight weeks of the new year had risen.

The company, which operates around 2,150 pubs across England and Wales, said like-for-like sales in its managed pubs business increased 2 percent during the eight weeks to Nov. 24, with food sales rising 3.4 percent.

“Our particular focus is on value-for-money dining. The average spend per head on food in a Marston’s managed pub is 6 pounds (and) 30 (pence),” Chief Executive Ralph Findlay told Reuters.

“Even though the economy remains difficult ... we are taking share from restaurants,” Findlay said.

British pub operators have benefited as cash-strapped customers choose to treat themselves to meals at their local pub instead of dining out at restaurants.

On the government’s move to introduce a minimum price for alcohol as a way to clamp down on binge drinking, the CEO said Marston’s would stand to benefit if the proposed law would result in reducing the price gap between supermarkets and pubs.

Pubs in the United Kingdom are facing fierce competition from supermarkets, where alcohol is priced lower.

The company, whose beer brands include Marston’s Pedigree and Hobgoblin, said loss before tax and exceptional items for the year ended Sept. 29 was 135.5 million pounds ($216.6 million). It reported a pretax profit of 80.8 million pounds, including exceptional items, a year earlier.

Underlying pretax profit rose 9.2 percent to 87.8 million pounds. Revenue increased 5.5 percent.

The company said last month that it would incur a net charge of 215 million pounds in the year resulting from an external valuation of its pub estate.

Marston’s said its business was hurt by unusually wet weather during the summer.

“We had some benefit from the Jubilee and the European Football Championships but the Olympics were for us a negative,” Findlay said. “We don’t have a significant number of pubs in London,” he added.

Shares in the company were up 0.48 percent at 125 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0844 GMT.