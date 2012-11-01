FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Martha Stewart to cut jobs in publishing business
November 1, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 5 years

Martha Stewart to cut jobs in publishing business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Media and merchandising company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc said it will cut an undisclosed number of jobs in its publishing business and reduce about $33-35 million of its annual operating costs.

The company said it will also reduce $45-47 million of annual costs from its overall media businesses “on a go-forward basis”.

Martha Stewart will stop publishing its “Everyday Food” brand as a standalone monthly and will exit “Whole Living”. The company will move “Everyday Food” to a digital format from next year.

Content published on “Everyday Food” will be available online at www.marthastewart.com/everydayfood, the Everyday Food YouTube channel and the company’s video newsletter, “Everyday Food with Sarah Carey,” it said.

“Everyday Food” will be included as a supplement five times a year in its flagship magazine, “Martha Stewart Living”.

The company said it was exploring a sale for “Whole Living” and if that does not materialize it will fold its content into the Martha Stewart Living magazine.

