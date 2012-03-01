FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Martha Stewart Living 4th-qtr sales miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.07

* Q4 rev $61.7 mln vs est $63.9 mln

March 1 (Reuters) - Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc’s quarterly sales missed expectations, hurt by lower advertising revenue at its broadcasting and publishing businesses.

For the fourth quarter, the diversified media and merchandising company posted a net income of $4.2 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with $4.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue fell 15 percent to $61.7 million.

Publishing revenue fell by 13 percent to $38.8 million while broadcasting revenue declined 40 percent to $9.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 6 cents share, excluding items, on revenue of $63.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $4.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

