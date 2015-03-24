FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mixed martial arts group socked with another antitrust lawsuit
March 24, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Mixed martial arts group socked with another antitrust lawsuit

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which put the “smack” in smackdown, faces another antitrust lawsuit - the fifth filed by disgruntled mixed martial arts fighters who accuse it of illegally dominating the sport.

UFC unfairly holds sway over professional mixed martial arts, where fights are not staged and athletes are allowed to punch, kick, grapple and wrestle their opponents, according to the most recent action, filed by Joseph Saveri Law Firm, of five lawsuits brought by 11 fighters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OvaiS6

