BRIEF-Martifer announces financing of 175 mln euros for Ancora Project
December 2, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Martifer announces financing of 175 mln euros for Ancora Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Martifer SA :

* Announces financing of 175 million euros for construction of 171.6 MW wind energy Ancora Project

* Ancora Project is a partnership between its consortium Ventinveste SA and Ferrostaal GMBH

* Wind farms construction will start in Dec. 2014 and is expected to become operational by the end of 2016

* Financing of 175 million euros, done through a subsidiary, and secured through a bank syndicate formed by BPI, ING and Santander

* The consortium Ventinveste, held by Galp Energia and Martifer, controls 50 pct of the Ancora Project Source text from Martifer: bit.ly/1tAg1c8 Source text from Galp: bit.ly/1wkYXx1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

