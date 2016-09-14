FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British lettings agent MartinCo sees signs of market recovery
September 14, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

British lettings agent MartinCo sees signs of market recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - British lettings agent MartinCo Plc said there were signs of a recovery in transactions after a short-lived downturn in the wake of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

However, MartinCo said that Brexit had had a dampening effect on house transactions, joining other real estate agents such as Countrywide and Rightmove that raised concerns over the state of the residential sales market.

"Significant uncertainty still remains with regards to the impact of a Brexit vote on our sector," Chief Executive Officer Ian Wilson said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
