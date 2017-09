July 24 (Reuters) - Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it would buy UK-based investment manager Martin Currie to expand in equity markets.

The deal is expected to be slightly accretive to Legg Mason’s earnings in the first year and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2014, the purchaser said in a statement.

The terms of the deals were not disclosed. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)