Nov 25 (Reuters) - Equity manager Martin Currie, part of U.S.-based Legg Mason Inc, said it named Mark Whitehead head of equity income, effective Nov. 26.

Whitehead, who has 17 years of experience in investment management, joins from Sarasin and Partners LLP where he was head of equity income team.

He will lead Martin Currie’s seven-member income team, who manage assets over £850 million ($1.29 billion).