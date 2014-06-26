FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. to clear Martin Marietta Materials acquisition of Texas Industries, with divestitures
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. to clear Martin Marietta Materials acquisition of Texas Industries, with divestitures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - * U.S. says to require Martin Marietta Materials Inc to divest a quarry

and two rail yards to proceed with acquisition of Texas Industries Inc

* U.S. says has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit, as well as a proposed

settlement that if approved by the court will resolve its antitrust concerns * U.S. says state of Texas joined in the lawsuit * U.S. says without the divesting of the Oklahoma quarry and two Texas rail

yards, the $2.7 billion Texas indusries acquisition would likely have raised

crushed stone prices in the Dallas area * U.S. says justice department’s antitrust division must approve buyer of

divested assets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.