FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Martinrea's profit rises on higher auto production
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Martinrea's profit rises on higher auto production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Martinrea International Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit, as its customers ramped up prodution of light vehicles in North America.

For the fourth-quarter, the auto parts maker earned C$18.5 million, or 22 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$15.5 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose by about 46 percent to C$714.8 million.

The company forecast first-quarter net earnings of 28 Canadian cents to 32 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$690 million to C$710 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$9.90 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.