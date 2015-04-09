FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Martinsa Fadesa enters liquidation after failing to strike deal with banks
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 9, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Martinsa Fadesa enters liquidation after failing to strike deal with banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 9 (Reuters) - Property developer Martinsa Fadesa said on Thursday a court had begun its liquidation, seven years after it became one of the most notable casualties of Spain’s real estate crash and filed for bankruptcy.

The liquidation, after a struggle with creditors over a debt pile of close to 7 billion euros ($7.52 billion), is one of the country’s biggest ever bankruptcies.

Spanish property prices reached a peak in 2007 and have plunged some 40 percent since - dragging the economy into recession, sending developers to the wall and later sparking a banking crisis as lenders choked on souring real estate debts.

Martinsa Fadesa, born out of the merger of two big property groups just before the real estate bubble burst, had tried to strike a deal with its banks, asking them to write off large chunks of its loans and swap debt for assets.

The banks, which held about 4 billion euros of the 6.65 billion euros in debt Martinsa had as of June last year, rejected the plan. They have already made heavy provisions against losses on the company’s loans.

KPMG and Bankinter, which is representing bank creditors, will steer the liquidation process. ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.