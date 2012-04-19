Marubeni to buy 22 pct of Singapore ACR Capital for $250 mln-Nikkei

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp plans to take a roughly 22 percent stake in Singapore-based ACR Capital Holdings Pte to gain a foothold in Asia’s growing reinsurance market, the Nikkei business daily reported Friday.

The trading house will spend around 20 billion yen ($250 million) on a private placement of shares in Asia’s fifth-ranked reinsurer, the paper said. The deal is expected to wrap up as early as mid-May.

ACR Capital has reinsurance affiliates in Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. Marubeni’s business network will help it pick up reinsurance contracts with Japanese insurers, the Nikkei said.

The Nikkei said the deal could indirectly help expand insurance availability for disaster-hit Japanese companies in the region.

Marubeni launched last year a business of brokering between insurers and reinsurers in Asia via a wholly owned subsidiary set up in Singapore. The trading house offers the same service in Europe and Japan. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)