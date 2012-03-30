FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-POSCO, Marubeni and STX to buy 30 pct of Hancock's iron ore project
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-POSCO, Marubeni and STX to buy 30 pct of Hancock's iron ore project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover separate alerts)

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp, Japan’s fifth-biggest trading house, said on Friday a consortium of it, South Korean steelmaker POSCO and shipbuilder STX Corp will buy 30 percent of the Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia from Hancock Prospecting for A$3.5 billion.

Marubeni will buy 12.5 percent of the project, while POSCO will get 15 percent and STX 2.5 percent, the Japanese company said.

A source told Reuters this month that Marubeni was in talks with Hancock to buy a 10 to 12.5 percent stake in the mine for A$1-1.5 billion ($1.05-1.58 billion).

Hancock is owned by Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart.

Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson

