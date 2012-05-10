Marubeni rules out equity finance if it buys Gavilon

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp President Teruo Asada said on Thursday the company has no plan to implement equity financing in order to raise funds for a major investment.

He was responding to a question at a news conference on how Marubeni would it raise funds if a large investment plan emerged, such as buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.

“We have no plan to implement equity financing in such a case. For instance, we could instead reduce operating costs or make funds available through a partial sale of assets,” Asada said.

He added: “We will manage our investment programme so that our debt/equity ratio doesn’t sharply exceed 1.8 and spending doesn’t sharply exceed the 900 billion yen ($11.31 billion)target set in our three-year investment budget to March 2013.”

Marubeni is in advanced talks to buy Gavilon for about $5.2 billion including debt, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, as Japanese trading houses expand an overseas buying spree to secure grain supplies.