Marubeni aims to add 5 Tokyo-area power plants by 2016 -Nikkei

* Japan embarking on major power market reforms

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Marubeni Corp is looking to add five 100-megawatt (MW) power plants in the Tokyo metropolitan area by 2016, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday, as the trading house looks to take advantage of upcoming power sector reforms.

An increase in power production could help lower power prices for consumers in and around the Japanese capital, but it would also increase competition for Tokyo Electric Power Co , which dominates the market, as it reels from the crisis at its Fukushima nuclear plant.

Marubeni is looking to build two gas-fired and two coal-fired thermal plants all within the 100 MW capacity range, on top of a 100-MW gas thermal plant it bought recently from another independent power producer, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources.

The trading house, whose bigger rivals include Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co, is also planning to build more fossil fuel plants after 2016, as well as large scale solar and wind power plants outside the Tokyo area, in hopes of ramping up its power generation capacity to 1,500 MW by 2020.

A company spokeswoman said she was looking into the report.

The Japanese government passed legislation last November that called for the establishment of a national grid by 2015 and the liberalisation of the power market for homes by 2016, as part of steps to reform the nation’s electricity sector.

Looking to sell into the power market, more than 125 firms, including companies such as Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp, have registered to be independent power sellers with the government.

Households and corporations have also expressed interest in electricity from non-traditional power firms, after rates and distrust have risen of Japan’s regional power monopolies following the massive March 2011 quake and tsunami that caused reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at the Fukushima Daiichi plant. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)