FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marubeni president sees 10 bln yen profit from Gavilon in FY16/17
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Marubeni president sees 10 bln yen profit from Gavilon in FY16/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp expects 10 billion yen ($91.96 million) profit from U.S. grain merchant unit Gavilon in the year to March 2017, up from 5.4 billion yen a year earlier, helped by restructuring, its president Fumiya Kokubu said on Tuesday.

The company, which owns a stake in Australia’s Roy Hill iron ore mine, assumes iron ore prices this financial year to come below a year earlier despite the recent market recovery, he added.

“Our assumption prices are lower than the current prices,” he told an earnings news conference, without disclosing exact figures.

$1 = 108.7400 yen Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.