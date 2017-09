TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Marui Group Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it would buy back up to 5.84 percent of its own shares for as much as 15 billion yen ($127 million) between Feb. 12 and April 30.

The department store operator also said it would retire treasury stock, equivalent to 12.55 percent of its shares outstanding, on March 20. ($1 = 118.5700 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)