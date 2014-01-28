FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit rises 36 pct, meets estimates
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 28, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit rises 36 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker, reported a 36 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, matching estimates, as favourable foreign exchange movement and cost reduction efforts offset falling sales.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for the Oct-Dec quarter was 6.81 billion rupees ($108 million), up from 5.01 billion rupees in the same quarter of 2013. Sales fell about 3 percent to 106.2 billion rupees.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 6.84 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 63.2400 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.