India's Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit falls 3 pct, beats forecast
April 28, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit falls 3 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest carmaker, beat estimates with a smaller-than-expected 3 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit, its third consecutive quarterly slide on sluggish sales growth and tighter margins.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp , has had a year to forget after labour strikes and an industry-wide demand slowdown hit sales and dragged down profits as rising input prices and a weaker rupee increased costs.

The company said profit fell to 6.40 billion rupees in the January to March quarter from 6.80 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 17.2 percent to 114.86 billion rupees.

Analysts expected net profit of 5.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ed Lane)

