FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Maruti calls press conf on Manesar issue on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 16, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

India's Maruti calls press conf on Manesar issue on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India’s Maruti Suzuki has called a press conference at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Thursday on the “Manesar issue”, a spokesman said amid speculations that the company will announce its plans to reopen a riot-hit factory which left a manager dead and hundreds injured.

The 550,000 vehicles-a-year factory in Manesar in north India, where the unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp makes its best-selling Swift hatchback, has been idle since the July 18 clash between workers and management. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.