May 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki's April car sales. April 2012 April 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 100,415 97,155 3.4 DOMESTIC SALES 90,255 87,144 3.6 EXPORTS 10,160 10,011 1.5 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)