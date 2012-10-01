FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India's Maruti Suzuki September sales up 9.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 1, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-India's Maruti Suzuki September sales up 9.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's 
vehicle sales in September: 
                         Sept 2012    Sept 2011    pct chg 
    TOTAL SALES           93,988       85,565        9.8 
    DOMESTIC SALES        88,801       78,816       12.7     
    PASSENGER VEHICLES    68,957       66,667        3.4    
    EXPORTS                5,187        6,749      -23.1      
      
    NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki
Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes
commercial vehicles. 
    The carmaker's production loss was about $250 million during
July and August due a shutdown at its Manesar factory.

 (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.