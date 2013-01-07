FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti shares hit 4-yr high; earnings seen improving
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 7, 2013

India's Maruti shares hit 4-yr high; earnings seen improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - India’s Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 3.3 percent to a four-year high on Monday on hopes earnings would improve due to rising sales for passenger vehicles, while margins were also seen increasing due to the depreciation in the Japanese yen.

CLSA’s upgrade of Maruti Suzuki Ltd to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’ also helped boost the stock, traders said.

At 0451 GMT Maruti shares were up 3.1 percent at 1,593 rupees after earlier touching their highest since Dec. 15, 2009. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; editing by Rafael Nam)

