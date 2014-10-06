FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti launches new sedan to compete with Honda, Hyundai
October 6, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

India's Maruti launches new sedan to compete with Honda, Hyundai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , the country’s top car maker, on Monday launched its first new sedan car in seven years, in a bid to break into a segment where it has had little success previously.

Maruti will sell the new Ciaz car starting at 699,000 rupees($11,359) ex-showroom in New Delhi, the company said at a launch event near the Indian capital.

With the Ciaz, Maruti will take a second stab at a segment in which its SX4 sedan, launched in 2007, has faced tough competition from rivals, including Honda Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co. ($1=61.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

