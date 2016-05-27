India's Maruti Suzuki to recall 77,380 vehicles

NEW DELHI, May 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , the country's leading carmaker, will recall 77,380 vehicles to upgrade the airbag controller software and replace a faulty fuel filter, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, will recall 75,419 Baleno cars, including 17,231 units of exports, manufactured between August 3, 2015 and May 17, 2016 to upgrade the airbag controller software.

Of these, 15,995 Baleno diesel cars, manufactured between August 3, 2015 and March 22, 2016, will also be inspected for a faulty fuel filter, which will be replaced.

Maruti will also recall 1,961 DZire diesel hatchback cars, with auto-shift gear technology, to inspect and replace a faulty fuel filter, it said in the statement.

Dealers will start reaching out to buyers from May 31. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)