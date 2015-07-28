FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki 1Q profit jumps 56 pct; lower costs, higher sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki 1Q profit jumps 56 pct; lower costs, higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India’s biggest carmaker by sales, said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit rose 56 percent helped by lower costs, favourable foreign exchange rates and higher sales, but still missed bullish analyst estimates.

Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, said profit for the April-June quarter was 11.9 billion rupees ($185.94 million), up from 7.6 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 12.35 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose about 18 percent to 130.8 billion rupees, the company said.

“During the quarter, higher volumes, cost reduction efforts, lower sales promotion expenses, and favourable foreign exchange helped improve the performance,” the company said in a stock exchange statement.

$1 = 64.0000 Indian rupees Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
