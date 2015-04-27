FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 61 pct, beats forecast
April 27, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

India's Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 61 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki Ltd reported a 61 percent increase in net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March as improving consumer sentiment pushed up passenger vehicle sales for India’s top selling car maker.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 12.84 billion rupees ($201.8 million), versus 8 billion rupees a year earlier, Maruti said in a statement on Monday.

Analysts on average expected Maruti to post a net profit of 10.9 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 63.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)

