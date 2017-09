Dec 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in November: NOV 2014 NOV 2013 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 110147 92140 19.5 DOMESTIC SALES 100024 85510 17 PASSENGER CARS 82306 71649 14.9 EXPORTS 10123 6630 52.7 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)