July 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: JUNE 2015 JUNE 2014 PCT CHANGE TOTAL SALES 114,756 112,773 1.8 DOMESTIC SALES 102,626 100,964 1.6 PASSENGER CARS 86,630 86,223 0.5 EXPORTS 12,130 11,809 2.7 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)