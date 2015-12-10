FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maruti Suzuki to raise car prices from Jan. 1
December 10, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Maruti Suzuki to raise car prices from Jan. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traffic moves along a busy road in front of the Maruti Suzuki corporate office building in New Delhi July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the nation’s biggest carmaker by sales, plans to raise prices of its cars by up to 20,000 rupees ($300), starting Jan. 1, to offset cost increases and unfavourable foreign exchange rates, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

Maruti’s move comes after its closest rival, Hyundai Motor Co’s Indian unit, said it would raise the price of its cars by up to 30,000 rupees in January.

($1 = 66.7176 rupees)

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Sunil Nair

